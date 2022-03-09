The bad bank is a placebo; it will work with only limited efficacy

Representative image

There is a sense of relief and hope springing from the government’s decision to launch a bad bank, National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL). This institution is expected to provide the Indian economy much-awaited respite from its overload of bad loans, thereby inducing banks to re-energise their credit pipelines. It might, however, be a bit premature to breathe easy, because reality may be slightly more nuanced. There are three issues that need to be kept in mind before launching...