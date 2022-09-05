English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: OPEC+ Meet In Focus; Will Producers Cut Oil Production & Support Prices?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The apocalyptic vision of Zoltan Pozsar

    The world is already in an economic war, says investment guru Zoltan Pozsar and that will mean economic security, rather than convenience or lower cost, will be the touchstone of policy. That is likely to mean higher inflation and lower growth

    Manas Chakravarty
    September 05, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
    The apocalyptic vision of Zoltan Pozsar

    (Representative image: AP Photo)

    The consensus view in the markets is that inflation is now going lower, thanks to the slowing down of growth. That means central banks need not hike rates and indeed they could start cutting rates some time next year if growth doesn’t pick up. In other words, the shadow of the pandemic will soon be behind us, and it will be back to business as usual. There are several ways to think about the current mix of low global growth...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers