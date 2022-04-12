English
    Tech Mantra: Moving beyond backup to data resiliency

    The 2022 Thales Global Data Threat Report found that around two-thirds of businesses in India have seen an increase in ransomware attacks, and over 50 percent of them don’t have a formal ransomware plan

    W Curtis Preston
    April 12, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
    For businesses today, data has never been more valuable. It is the most powerful tool utilized by enterprises and organizations to make business decisions and to also enable digital experiences. As businesses grow, data volumes continue to explode, making the organization’s data more fragmented than ever. Additionally, regulatory compliance and corporate governance objectives globally continue to become more stringent and comprehensive and often mandate data retention with longer and more complex requirements. All this data growth and acceleration to...

