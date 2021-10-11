MARKET NEWS

Tata Power is eyeing double-digit ROE, ROCE in next 2-3 years: MD & CEO

Tata Power is reducing debt and expanding its renewables' business, and expects full effect of its restructuring efforts to reflect from FY23 onwards

Karunya Rao
October 11, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Tata Power is eyeing double-digit ROE, ROCE in next 2-3 years: MD & CEO

Tata Power Company's stock has gained more than 30 percent in the past one month, reaching a new high of Rs 185. But the company has struggled for the better part of the last decade. The tide began to turn for the better only in the last few years, with an increased focus on business restructuring, cost rationalisation and on new and emerging businesses. Moneycontrol's Karunya Rao caught up with Praveer Sinha, Managing Director and CEO, to get a deeper understanding of how the company plans to...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers