Switch to value stocks to prepare for inflation

Merryn Somerset Webb The list of jobs I am pretty sure I would never volunteer for is long — though HGV driver is not as far down the list as it once was. But close to the top is chancellor of the exchequer — now more than ever. Rishi Sunak has a horrible job. He needs to get the UK’s mad borrowing and spending levels under control. But he also needs to find a way to finance our relentless demands — from...