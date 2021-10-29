Supply constraints an opportunity for fundamental change at companies 

Representational Image.

Indian companies that spent months worrying about demand returning to normal levels are now being confronted by a monster they barely anticipated. Data and commentary from the recent quarterly results of several influential companies reveals the stress of unexpected supply constraints meeting returning demand. Sanjeev Mehta, chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, who is usually measured in his prognosis, has termed the inflation in commodities like palm oil, crude-based derivatives and ocean freight, “unprecedented”. Similarly, Amit Syngle, chief executive officer of...