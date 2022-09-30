Strong dollar hits airlines as costs surge

Sep 30, 2022 / 12:05 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Philip Georgiadis, Transport Correspondent Passengers could bear the brunt of rises through higher ticket prices The strength of the US dollar is putting new pressure on airlines’ fragile balance sheets, driving up the cost of everything from the fuel used to power their planes to the aircraft themselves. A wave of dollar strength has sent currencies from the pound to the yen tumbling this year, and the US dollar index, which tracks the currency against its major peers, has recently traded close...