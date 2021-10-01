Story in charts | How did investment intentions do in the second quarter?

Representative Image

The Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE) compiles a vast database of investment intentions announced by the corporate sector and the government. It is a dynamic database, but analysts look at it for clues about investment demand and as an initial indicator. (image) Take the June 2020 quarter for instance. Immediately at the end of the quarter, the new projects number was Rs 56,000 crore. Three months later, it nudged up to Rs 69,000 crore. A year later, it...