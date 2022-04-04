Stocks’ mysterious strength should not stop investors acting

Apr 4, 2022 / 11:44 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative Image

Mohamed El-Erian The way US stocks have navigated the current phase of macroeconomic and interest rate volatility reminds me of the recurrent “mystery” line in Shakespeare in Love, one of my all-time favourite films. Explaining his business to a financial backer, the head of a theatre group notes that “the natural condition is one of insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster”. When asked, “so, what do we do?” he responds: “Nothing. Strangely enough. It all turns out well.” And...