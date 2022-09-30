English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Stock Markets - Is it time to give up, or top up?  

    The good thing about the sell-off is that valuations have become reasonable 

    Ananya Roy
    September 30, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
    Stock Markets - Is it time to give up, or top up?  

    Highlights Inflation and geopolitics are weighing on the markets Foreign investors have been sellers since the last Fed hike Notwithstanding retail support for Indian markets, the significance of FIIs can’t be ignored The sooner US inflation falls back, the better for markets across the world The silver lining is that valuations have come down  The global economy is in poor shape. Whether it’s the US or Europe, or closer home – China or India, all major economies are struggling with persistent inflation and slowing growth....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dousing the inflation fire: The price tag is really high

      Sep 29, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Will Fed follow Bank of England's pivot, Sebi's idea of Social Stock Exchanges, tips to angel investment portfolio, Torrent Pharma's recent acquisition, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers