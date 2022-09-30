Stock Markets - Is it time to give up, or top up?  

Highlights Inflation and geopolitics are weighing on the markets Foreign investors have been sellers since the last Fed hike Notwithstanding retail support for Indian markets, the significance of FIIs can’t be ignored The sooner US inflation falls back, the better for markets across the world The silver lining is that valuations have come down The global economy is in poor shape. Whether it’s the US or Europe, or closer home – China or India, all major economies are struggling with persistent inflation and slowing growth....