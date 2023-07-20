Critics of Byju’s (and there are many) allege it has forgotten this premise and focused on valuation and acquisitions and other non-education stuff (Representative image)

The erstwhile poster child of Indian start-ups- Byju’s - shows how tenuous the relationship between investors and entrepreneurs can be. Already reeling from loads of bad press (and several missteps), three board members of Byju’s recently quit. So did the auditor, Deloitte Haskins and Sells, resigning over intense frustration (or fear?) with its financials and governance lapses. What came as a minor surprise was one of the directors was from long time backer, Sequoia India, now PeakXV. In fact, Byju’s...