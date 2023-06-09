Startup Street: A harsh funding winter will push many startups into shape

Most startups are now trying to reduce burn rates while scrambling to raise funds

Highlights When the funding tide goes out, we find out which startup founders have been swimming naked Startup valuations have shrunk and jobs are disappearing Indian digital startups are facing a reality check they were unprepared for But many startups have got their act together The funding winter will lead to better governance, leaner operations, better cost controls and a churn in management Indian digital startups and their founders are hitting the headlines regularly – and not in the way they would perhaps have preferred....