Start-up Street: Micromanaging founders can kill their own start-ups

It's important to note that micromanagement can have negative effects on employee morale, motivation, and engagement.

An old African saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.” A good number of mothers think otherwise though –“It’s my baby, so ONLY I know what is best for him/her” is the belief that drives this behaviour. So too it is with many start-up founders – the enterprise is their precious baby and “ONLY I know best how to run it” is their mantra. This feeling, when translated into action, can be disastrous for the start-up. The dictionary...