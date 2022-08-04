Start up Street: How important is mentoring to start ups?

(Representational image)

Often, investors pass on what look like great investible businesses because of an important reason - the founder isn’t willing to listen or heed any suggestions; this is also known as the “unmentorable” syndrome. A recent study of 800 founders conducted by the Harvard Business School points out that when a large percentage of them were advised to stop spending money, that their idea wasn’t viable or that it was time to start over, more than 29 percent kept spending...