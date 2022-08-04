English
    Start up Street: How important is mentoring to start ups?

    Investors do admire and encourage an entrepreneur’s passion given that it drives the entrepreneur and the enterprise. But investors also are able to bring in more objectivity to business projections 

    Chandu Nair
    August 04, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
    Often, investors pass on what look like great investible businesses because of an important reason - the founder isn’t willing to listen or heed any suggestions; this is also known as the “unmentorable” syndrome. A recent study of 800 founders conducted by the Harvard Business School points out that when a large percentage of them were advised to stop spending money, that their idea wasn’t viable or that it was time to start over, more than 29 percent kept spending...

