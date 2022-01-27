StartUp | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

In the recent past, there have been some incidents where start-up founders haven’t exactly covered themselves with glory. Think Vishal Garg, Ashneer Grover et al. While issues such as investor- entrepreneur squabbles have come to the fore, what resurfaces periodically is the seamier side of entrepreneurship and start-up culture. In the euphoria of hyper-funding and larger-than-life new age entrepreneurs occupying centre stage, the fact is that for a vast majority of start-ups life is a hard grind. As a VC observed,...