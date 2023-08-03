Start-up Street: Build locally, win globally  

Indian start-ups usually compete against established businesses in foreign markets. They must offer unique value propositions, innovative products, or services to differentiate themselves from competitors.

For Indian start-ups, the world is looking flatter. Many are looking beyond their home turf to expand their operations overseas. According to a survey (Alariss Global 2022), three out of every four start-ups want to expand to the USA. It is not as if this is a recent ambition. Earlier, we had the export-oriented units in industries such as minerals, textiles and hosiery, engineering, etc.. Thereafter, the IT services sector showed the way with exports driving significant growth from the...