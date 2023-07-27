Startup Street: Bangalore startups hit hardest by funding winter

While the chills of the funding winter have been felt across the country, the severity of the slowdown is impacting some cities more than the others

The new half yearly report card for 2023 prepared by Venture Intelligence shows how the funding winter for Indian startups has intensified over the last 6 months. Startups closed a total of just US$3.9 billion (across 292 deals) in the first half of 2023 (H1 2023). This represents a precipitous decline of 79 per cent from the US$18.4 billion (across 727 deals) during the same period last year. Additionally, there has been a 36 per cent drop from the...