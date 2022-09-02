English
    SRF makes larger bets on chemicals to replicate its recent success

    The company plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore per annum on an average in the next five years, up from Rs 2,000 crore in FY22

    R. Sree Ram
    September 02, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
    SRF has done phenomenally well by expanding into chemicals and packaging films businesses. Consolidated revenue grew by about 19 percent per annum in the last five years on an average. And as Ashish Bharat Ram, credited for transformation of SRF, assumes the role of chairman and managing director, the company is scaling up its bets on the chemicals business. The company plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore in the next five years. About three-fourth of this or Rs 12,500 crore is committed...

