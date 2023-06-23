English
    Solo or partnership, MNC find their own recipe to do business in India  

    For over two decades after the liberalisation of the economy in 1991, the same set of names from India dominated alliances with foreign partners

    Sundeep Khanna
    June 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
    Solo or partnership, MNC find their own recipe to do business in India  

    Easing regulation and a more open domestic market is making it easy for MNCs to go alone now

    Highlights:  Multinational companies tied up with big Indian businesses for entry into India in the past  Strategy has changed as MNCs choose to go solo now or find a partner much later on their own terms  The need for Indian partnership resulted in bizarre alliances in the past such as General Motors India and C.K. Birla Group  Objective of MNCs in partnering with Indian firms was risk sharing and a bit of handholding in an opaque market   Easing regulation and a more open...

