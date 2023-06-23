Solo or partnership, MNC find their own recipe to do business in India  

Easing regulation and a more open domestic market is making it easy for MNCs to go alone now

Highlights: Multinational companies tied up with big Indian businesses for entry into India in the past Strategy has changed as MNCs choose to go solo now or find a partner much later on their own terms The need for Indian partnership resulted in bizarre alliances in the past such as General Motors India and C.K. Birla Group Objective of MNCs in partnering with Indian firms was risk sharing and a bit of handholding in an opaque market Easing regulation and a more open...