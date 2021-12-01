Solid expansion in manufacturing in November, but why is business confidence falling?

While festive demand may have been behind the October rise in the India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), the fact that momentum in manufacturing activity increased in November points to sustained demand. (image) The India Manufacturing PMI for November came in at a strong 57.6 in November, up from October’s robust 55.9. It’s the highest reading in the last nine months. The gauge is a measure of private sector manufacturing activity and a reading above 50 signals expansion from the...