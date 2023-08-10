Soft summer season hits healthcare service providers

Healthcare Services

Highlights Rainbow Children Hospitals' revenue decreased by 9.5 percent in Q1 FY24 over the March 2023 quarter Seasonal weakness is higher this year due to summer holidays and lower incidence of infections Diagnostic service providers also reported subdued growth in the June 2023 quarter Sequential revenues of MedPlus increased just 2.5 percent Diseases usually come unannounced. Despite this unpredictability hospitals are seeing a pattern show in their business. Major hospital chains that have released results indicated a seasonal softness in the April-June quarter. Doctors...