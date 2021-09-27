Soaring Spac redemptions signal their fall from favour

Sep 27, 2021 / 01:14 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Ortenca Aliaj and James Fontanella-Khan in New York and Nicholas Megaw in London Investors are pulling cash out of special purpose acquisition companies at increasingly higher rates, with a number of vehicles having their trust accounts almost wiped out as more than 90 per cent of their shareholders redeemed investments. The average redemption rate during the third quarter was 52.4 per cent, according to data provider Dealogic. That marks a significant increase from the first three months of the year when...