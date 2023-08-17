The convergence of advanced AI and human consciousness opens doors to unprecedented levels of innovation, problem-solving, and scientific advancements.

Highlights: Rapid technological advancement brings forth the concept of Singularity where tech merges with human consciousness Integration of tech and human consciousness raises questions of autonomy and identity Advanced AI and Singularity can potentially propel India’s progress in various sectors India’s demographics make Singularity a compelling scenario to work with India’s spiritual heritage resonates with the concept of connectedness. which is at the center of Singularity In the fast-evolving technological landscape of the 21st century, the concept of Singularity, where artificial intelligence and technology merge...