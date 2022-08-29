English
    Should we call time on ONGC?

    A continuing inability to find fresh oil acreage and the high cost of development at existing well heads, some of which have been lying dormant for years, have dimmed the prospects of the public sector behemoth

    Sundeep Khanna
    August 29, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    ONGC’s shares have delivered negative returns in the last five years and are down 13 percent since February this year despite the buoyant energy scenario

    At a time when oil and gas prospecting companies across the world are prospering, the future of India's oil giant ONGC remains cloudy. A continuing inability to find fresh oil acreage and the high cost of development at existing well heads, some of which have been lying dormant for years, have dimmed the prospects of the public sector behemoth. Indeed, a proposal for giving away 60 percent stake and operatorship of the prime Mumbai High and Bassein & Satellite (B&S)...

