English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Sheela Foam: Will Kurlon and Furlenco make good bedfellows?

    Digesting two big acquisitions at the same time is no easy task, although success will bring rich rewards

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    July 20, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
    Sheela Foam: Will Kurlon and Furlenco make good bedfellows?

    Mattress company Sheela Foam’s management appears to believe in grabbing opportunities that come its way. But deals, good as they may be, cost money and as the management itself said, integration of work cultures will be crucial to success. There are other aspects to be considered too, such as financing, but the most important one is likely to be the attention span of management. There’s an existing business it must run, then do the hard work of integrating the Kurlon business and reap benefits such...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Over-policing is bad for markets

      Jul 19, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India-UAE deal a step towards internationalising rupee, is generative AI just a...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers