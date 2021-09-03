Services sector rebounds in August, after three months of contraction

Representational image

As expected, the services sector bounced back in August, as restrictions on businesses were lifted. The IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 56.7, up from 45.4 in July, as restrictions on business were removed. Note that the PMI is a month-on-month measure of activity, with a reading below 50 denoting contraction from the previous month, while one above 50 indicates expansion. As the chart shows, the services sector had been contracting since May, which means that...