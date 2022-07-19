SEBI's settlement order on research analysts is uncalled for 

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Within a span of a week, two government bodies have advocated changing rules halfway through the game. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited. The Indian government wants an international collaboration if such a ban has to be put into effect, said Sitharaman. Though RBI has been cautioning against cryptocurrencies, there was no clear roadmap or rules to guide investors. Through various public notices on December 24,...