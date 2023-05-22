SEBI’s case for presuming guilt till proven innocent is a weak one

SEBI has in recent times found – and proceeded against – numerous cases of securities markets wrongdoings such as insider trading, front-running, pump and dump scams, etc

SEBI has released a consultation paper proposing a law seeking a different regulatory approach targeting suspicious transactions. These transactions are defined as ones which seem to have wrongdoing written all over them but with no evidence that can stand up in a court of law to hold the person guilty. SEBI says that tech-savvy white collar criminals are able to get away with securities market crimes in large numbers and scale. Since sophisticated digital apps and tools are easily available,...