English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    SEBI ruling on referral fee for brokers is investor unfriendly

    Brokers can earn referral fees from clients for recommending investment advisors. This is questionable in terms of good market practices and what is beneficial to the investor 

    Jayant Thakur
    February 17, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
    SEBI ruling on referral fee for brokers is investor unfriendly

    A recent advisory ruling of SEBI opines that stock brokers/other intermediaries may refer clients to external investment advisors and earn referral fees from them. Thus, they may render stock broking and other services to a client which earns them commission and recommend, for investment advice, the same client to an external registered investment advisor and earn referral fees. While, in context, and also in law generally, the ruling seems to be appropriate, it creates an imbalance between intermediaries on one...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil is bubbling, but the Street has other worries

      Feb 16, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Clouds over NSE listing, equity MFs make a statement, Naveen Munjal’s view, risks to EMs’ lustre and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers