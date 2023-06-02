SEBI is right in asking for higher ownership disclosure by FPIs, but what took it so long?

Highlights SEBI issues a consultation paper proposing tightening of disclosure requirements for offshore funds According to SEBI, such FPI holdings account for around Rs 2.6 lakh crore worth of assets in India Such undisclosed holdings account for six percent of total foreign AUM Knowing the source of funds and ownership of shares is beneficial for the government and markets Working to form the United Nations after World War II, Winston Churchill famously said “Never let a good crisis go to waste”. Indian market regulator...