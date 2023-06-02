English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    SEBI is right in asking for higher ownership disclosure by FPIs, but what took it so long?

    SEBI has proposed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) with investments concentrated in a single stock or stocks of a business group should provide more information on beneficial ownership

    Shishir Asthana
    June 02, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
    SEBI is right in asking for higher ownership disclosure by FPIs, but what took it so long?

    Highlights SEBI issues a consultation paper proposing tightening of disclosure requirements for offshore funds According to SEBI, such FPI holdings account for around Rs 2.6 lakh crore worth of assets in India Such undisclosed holdings account for six percent of total foreign AUM Knowing the source of funds and ownership of shares is beneficial for the government and markets   Working to form the United Nations after World War II, Winston Churchill famously said “Never let a good crisis go to waste”. Indian market regulator...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India firmly on growth path

      Jun 1, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Panorama: India Inc and GDP, economy puts on running shows, JK Paper’s growth script, helicopter parent...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers