How to safeguard your business from fake vendors and GST frauds

Highlights: Fake GST registrations have helped thousands to siphon off crores of input tax credit The government has launched a campaign against fake GST registrations since May Using tech and artificial intelligence, the government is able to use data to detect frauds The registration process is proposed to become biometric through Aadhar Firms must guard against fake GST registration by remaining vigilant Firms must check vendor GST registration details often, steer clear of discounts, confirm history of transactions etc Since the inception of the Goods...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Even in a weakened state, China's overhang over metals to continue
Jul 31, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's drug regulation process needs overhaul, price hikes effect Dr Lal PathL...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers