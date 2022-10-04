Russian oil price cap would save emerging markets billions, US says

James Politi in Washington The US Treasury has estimated the G7’s plan to cap the price of Russian oil exports could yield $160bn in annual savings for the 50 largest emerging markets, as Washington insists the scheme it has championed will keep a lid on energy costs around the world. The analysis was developed ahead of the IMF and World Bank’s annual meetings next week, where high energy costs triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will take centre stage as one...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The pot boils for oil, will India feel the heat?
Oct 3, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Automakers back in the driver’s seat, this stock looking for old shine, RBI surveys paint a different picture, litmus test for India’s foreign policy, the L factor in Congress election and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers