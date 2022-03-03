English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ today at 5 pm. Register Now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Russia-Ukraine crisis | SWIFT blow may not quite be effective

    Money has no colour and those seeking to trade with Russia will continue finding workarounds

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    March 03, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis | SWIFT blow may not quite be effective

    (Representative image)

    In the wake of Russia invading Ukraine, banning big Russian banks from the SWIFT system was touted as the brahmastra of economic sanctions imposed by the west. But it very well might be much ado about nothing. SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications. It is a secure messaging system which allows banks to process transactions quickly. It is not some international form of the united payments interface (UPI), India’s own retail payments platform. As Alistair Milne, a SWIFT...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine war makes oil bubble, take guard!

      Mar 2, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed stares at Volcker moment, Putin’s furniture says a lot, ABC of PLI, recovery tracker, chart of the day and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers