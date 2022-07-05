Rupee's depreciation is a narrative of strong dollar rather than weak India: BofA's Jayesh Mehta

Whether global or local, Jayesh Mehta, Managing Director, Country Treasurer, India, Bank of America, is not unduly perturbed about the current economic flux. He, however, feels the next few months will be critical not only because of the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) but also because of monetary policies being announced across the globe. In the Indian context, Mehta believes that the flow of foreign funds will start improving from October. According to him, the bond...