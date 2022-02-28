Ruchir Sharma writes: The best bet for the 2020s is short tech, long commodities

Feb 28, 2022 / 12:29 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Ruchir Sharma In a telling sign, tech is the worst performing group in the stock markets this year; the best is old fashioned physical commodities such as metals and energy. Many commentators attribute these moves to rising interest rates, which tend to hurt growth stocks such as tech and help value stocks such as commodities, now magnified by fear that war in Ukraine will disrupt supplies. But something more fundamental, long predating the Russian march on Kyiv, is going on. Historically,...