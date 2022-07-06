Rough weather ahead for airlines 

As American Airlines cut more service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsburgh International Airport has closed one of its four runways to shelter in place 96 planes. (Image: AP)

In aviation parlance, an air pocket is an area of low pressure that causes an aircraft to lose height suddenly. Well, airline companies are encountering such air pockets as we speak. Airlines, after struggling through the pandemic, were just getting their flight path in order when they encountered two air pockets in 2022. The first was in the form of high fuel prices. June saw another round of price hikes by 16 percent which took aviation fuel prices to Rs 141,232.89...