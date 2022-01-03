Rising truck rentals pave the way for sustained recovery in CVs

Representative image

Notwithstanding volatile diesel prices, truck rentals have been northbound in the last few months. This augurs well, not just for fleet operators but also truck manufacturers, as rising rentals brighten sales prospects ahead. Latest figures from the Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training show that truck rentals in December on key routes sustained a three to four per cent increase through the month. This was after a strong surge of about 10-12 per cent in October that outpaced the...