Rising demand, low capacity additions improve outlook for thermal sector

The month of August 2021 saw the best performance for the thermal sector in seven years. As demand recovered from the second COVID-19 wave, power plant utilisation levels rose to 59.3 percent last month. The last time the sector saw such utilisation levels in August was in 2014 (60.8 percent). See chart. Thermal power generation surged 21 percent last month, benefiting from a low base and an unusually high offtake. Dry spell in monsoon increased demand from the agriculture sector, while the economy recovering from the second...