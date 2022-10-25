Rishi Sunak has a daunting in-tray as UK prime minister

George Parker, Jim Pickard and Delphine Strauss in London Rishi Sunak has barely been seen since he lost the Tory leadership to Liz Truss on September 5. When the prime minister-elect finally broke his silence on Monday, his 84-second victory address gave few clues as to how he will address the daunting problems facing the UK. “There’s no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” Sunak said shortly after his election as Tory leader at the second time of asking. Over the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Samvat 2079 will be a year to remember
Oct 21, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers