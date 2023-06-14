Right purposing your portfolio in expensive markets

Every investor on the Street wants to know what to buy in the next day’s trade. What should an investor really be focusing upon?

The benchmark indices for Indian equities are within striking distance of its all-time highs. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) seem to be willing to allocate more money to India even at these levels. Domestic investors, too, are showing sustained interest with the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows of mutual funds at an all-time high of Rs14,750 crores in May. Sentiment shows the near absence of fear and the India VIX (volatility index) is trading very close to its five-year lows....