Rice and wheat export bans are knee- jerk reactions, best avoided  

The imposition of bans impacts both global grain prices and India’s ability to nurture its international market for grain. (Representative image)

Highlights: India has stopped export of non-basmati white rice to control domestic prices India is the biggest rice exporter globally, second largest wheat producer Temporary bans tend to show India as an unpredictable supplier Gradual reduction in grain exports is desired as wheat and rice are water guzzlers India’s water sources are depleting due to climate change India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, has stopped the export of non-basmati white rice which accounts for around 80 percent of its rice exports. This is...