English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Rewiring power transmission — insulate it properly 

    While the introduction of the GNA framework is a welcome move, any apprehension about the accompanying connectivity rules needs to be addressed 

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    November 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
    Rewiring power transmission — insulate it properly 

    Representative image

    Highlights GNA, or General Network Access, allows flexibility in the injection and the withdrawal of power; The regulatory framework is in sync with the “One Nation, One Grid” concept; Both producers and consumers will benefit from the new setup; GNA will take care of various power transmission constraints; The regulations are necessary for the overall development of the power sector; Experts wary about accompanying connectivity rules; They argue that such rules will favour bigger players; Such apprehensions should be addressed through a multi-stakeholder consultation. If distribution remains the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A small step for mobile chargers, but a big gain for interoperability

      Nov 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Employment in India grew during pandemic, startups battle against large incumbents, a habit that can improve your trading returns, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers