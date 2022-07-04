Revenue buoyancy masks GST fault lines

GST completed 5 years of operation on July 1, 2022

The recent buoyancy in GST collection has come at a time when the country’s new indirect tax system, which has just completed five years of operation, is grappling with myriad problems. At a time when political leaders, bureaucrats, economists, and tax experts are busy discussing and debating the road map for the goods and services tax (GST) in the future, the resilience in revenue mop-up is masking the immediate irritants that are dogging the “one nation, one tax” structure. In...