English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Retail traders are firmly in the driver’s seat

    A new generation of technology-savvy skilled retail traders has emerged post-COVID. They are turning the perception of retail traders left holding the bag on its head

    Vijay Bhambwani
    September 05, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST
    Retail traders are firmly in the driver’s seat

    The young traders with upgraded skill levels are increasingly getting their trading calls right.

    There are decades when nothing happens and then there are weeks when decades’ worth of change happens, as we saw in the second half of 2020 in global financial markets. India’s financial markets too changed significantly and with little notice. Like a rubber band that has been stretched to the extreme, things will not revert to the pre-COVID scenario. Financial markets are the sum total of all market players participating in buying and selling. If a majority of participants buy,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Uday Kotak is not riding into the sunset anytime soon

      Sep 4, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian foreign policy needs a rejig, high demand for MGNREGA signals a job crunch...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers