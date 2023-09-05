Retail traders are firmly in the driver’s seat

The young traders with upgraded skill levels are increasingly getting their trading calls right.

There are decades when nothing happens and then there are weeks when decades’ worth of change happens, as we saw in the second half of 2020 in global financial markets. India’s financial markets too changed significantly and with little notice. Like a rubber band that has been stretched to the extreme, things will not revert to the pre-COVID scenario. Financial markets are the sum total of all market players participating in buying and selling. If a majority of participants buy,...