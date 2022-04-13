English
    Retail inflation surged across the board in March

    While consumer price inflation has gone up sharply, the index of industrial production shows the recovery is far from broad-based 

    Manas Chakravarty
    April 13, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Retail inflation surged in March to 6.95 percent from a year ago and 0.96 percent from the previous month. The rise in prices was across the board, ranging from food to footwear to kerosene and diesel to gold & silver. In fact, the CMIE’s core core index (which excludes the food group, fuel and light group and petrol, diesel, and other fuels for vehicles) was up just 0.55 percent month-on-month, more or less the same as in January and February. In...

