Interview | RERA, lower interest rates driving up home sales: Prestige CMD Irfan Razack

One of the upsides of COVID-19 is the pandemic has made people realise the importance of assets. This realisation, aided by lower interest rates and tighter regulation, is driving the residential sector as the virulence of the coronavirus wanes, feels Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Group. With two-thirds of the group’s revenues coming from home sales, Razack expects the residential segment to do even better in the current quarter than the preceding one. He, however, cautions that in the...