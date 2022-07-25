Recession storm clouds gather over the West, but there’s a silver lining for India 

The Flash Purchasing Managers Composite Indices (PMIs) for July show that private sector activity in the world’s largest economic regions—the Eurozone and the US---contracted during the month. This bears out the worst fears of these regions slipping into a recession, as inflation rises and central banks tighten liquidity. The Flash US Composite PMI, which tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors, came in at 47.5 in July, a 26-month low. For the Eurozone, the Flash Composite PMI for July was...