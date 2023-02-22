English
    RBI’s fine dance between monetary apostasy and decoupled myth-making

    It is strange that the RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report talks of decoupling when history has proved it to be a chimera and when another article in the same bulletin shows that monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve Bank is proved to have a strong impact on India’s business cycle

    Rajrishi Singhal
    February 22, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
    RBI’s fine dance between monetary apostasy and decoupled myth-making

    The central bank’s bulletin for February 2023 – especially the chapter 'State of the Economy' -- is replete with contradictions, struggling to construct a sunny disposition even while reporting slightly gloomy news (Representative Image)

    Time was when what central bankers said seemed like a riddle, couched in nuances and wrapped in conundrums. The message was meant to confuse, to shrink any arbitrage space available to bond or currency traders. This changed with the 2008 financial crisis, when continuing communication and explicit signalling became an integral part of monetary policy toolkit. Yet, some of the recent text emanating from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would indicate that Mint Street – or a section...

