RBI will take interest rates to a neutral zone and stop there

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, center, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Investment activity is thus expected to strengthen, driven by rising capacity utilisation, government’s capex push and deleveraged corporate balance sheets.

Manish Banthia The monetary policy for the last two years was largely crisis management given the pandemic times. However, post 2021, as growth started to recover, it was required for the Reserve Bank of India to normalize interest rates. Given that fiscal support in India was not as large in comparison to the US, the recovery seen in India was gradual. With the crisis behind us now, it is imperative we move to a more neutral stance in terms of...