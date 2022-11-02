RBI should be answerable to Parliament, not the government

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (FIle photo)

Every financial sector misdemeanour – whether it’s bond market scams, loan defaults by top industrialists, bank failures or even stock market shenanigans-- gets dumped by default on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) doorstep. Some of the finger-pointing might be spot-on but in most cases it is unfair. One reason for this misguided blame-game is perhaps a poor understanding of how the central bank works; the other probable factor is the cloak of secrecy that shrouds the central bank, infusing...